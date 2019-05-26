OFFICIAL: Queensland Maroons Side Announced For Origin Game 1

Kevin Walters has named the Queensland Maroons side to take on NSW in Game 1 of the State of Origin series.

The squad features three debutants - Moses Mbye, Joe Ofahengaue, David Fifita - While there's also a starting debut for superstar Kalyn Ponga.

Despite being out injured for the past month, Daly Cherry-Evans is expected to captain the side following the retirement of Greg Inglis.

Queensland Maroons Squad - Game 1

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Corey Oates (Brisbane Broncos)

Will Chambers (Melbourne Storm)

Michael Morgan (NQ Cowboys)

Dane Gagai (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

Felise Kaufusi (Melbourne Storm)

Matt Gillett (Brisbane Broncos)

Josh McGuire (NQ Cowboys)

Dylan Napa (Canterbury Bulldogs)

David Fifita (Brisbane Broncos)

Joe Ofahengaue (Brisbane Broncos)

Moses Mbye (Wests Tigers)