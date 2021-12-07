Officials Gather Information On Omicron As Cases Grow

How does it compare to other variants?

New South Wales has recorded 260 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours whilst there is a total of 31 Covid cases with the Omicron variant. 

Twenty of the Omicron cases are linked to the cluster in Sydney’s west with the source likely to be from a traveller who returned from Nigeria. 

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says talks are underway with officials around the world in order to understand more about the new variant. 

“This includes understanding how easily it’s spread, how transmissible it is compared to the other variants. We’re also working to understand the severity of the variant and importantly how effective the vaccines are,” she said.

The government has highlighted that none of the Omicron cases are in hospital. 


7 December 2021

