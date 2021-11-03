Officials Meeting To Tackle The Central Coast’s Housing Affordability Crisis

Central Coast’s house prices are at an all-time high, with local residents struggling to afford to stay on the Coast.

The Shadow Minister for Housing, Jason Clare will be on the coast today to discuss the affordability crisis to determine what’s needed in terms of financial support.

He said that house prices have risen right across the country, but prices are escalating even higher on the Coast.

“When you grow up in paradise on the Central Coast you want to be able to buy on the Central Coast, and that’s getting harder and harder every day. House prices have gone up right across the country by about 20 percent in the last 12 months, but they’ve gone up even more on the Central Coast I think by about 30 percent.”

The Minister will meet with Labor’s candidate for Robertson, Doctor Gordon Reid, as well as local organisations Coast Shelter and Pacific Link Housing.

It comes after a site in Toukley was proposed to be the site of an affordable housing project, comprising of 20 units.

The median house price on the Coast jumped 2.4 percent in October to $954,000, which is up $17,000 in just one month.

