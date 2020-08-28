Oh Boy, LEGO & IKEA Are Collaborating On A Line Of Products!

If you love trips to IKEA and have a bit of a soft spot for LEGO, then you'd be excited to learn that IKEA & LEGO have revealed their collaboration that will be coming to Australia in 2021!

The collab will consist of a series of storage boxes with LEGO studs and a special LEGO brick set. This included life-size connectable toy furniture products - three small boxes, two sets of bigger boxes and one set of LEGO bricks.

The collection, named BYGGLEK, is designed to create a practical and playful experience that adults and children can enjoy.

What's also cool is that BYGGLEK can be used with any existing and future LEGO elements, as the studs used on the lid and front are part of the LEGO system.

The collection will be available in IKEA nationally in 2021.

