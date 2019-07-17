Oh Boy: Macca's Has Sneakily Released A Chilli Quarter Pounder

Prepare yourselves: Macca's has added a spicy new twist to their quarter pounder.

The fast food joint has launched a chilli quarter pounder, available through Uber Eats and the MyMaccas app.

The burger looks like your run of the mill quarter pounder, with the extra twist of added 'spicy sauce'.

The sauce is apparently a secret, though Uber Eats has labelled it as sriracha sauce.

Not that there's anything wrong with the classic burger as it is, but there's a hot twist to this one.

The burger's literally just been released, so the jury is out on this one, but it certainly looks promising.