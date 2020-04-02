OJ Simpson Actually Said, Out Loud And Without Irony, That He Thinks Tiger King's Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband

Tiger King. It's like Netflix saw what was happening in the world and thought: "What is the most batshit insane series we release, right now, to distract everyone?"

And distract us all it has. It's one of the most watched programs on Netflix in Australia right now and if we were all allowed to gather around the water cooler anymore, it would be all anyone in the office was talking about.

For those of you who may not have caught up yet, here's an official synopsis that doesn't even begin to scratch the surface: "A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding."

Look, it really is too much to get into right now so if you haven't watched it yet, just bookmark this page, go watch it and then come back.

For those of you across Carole Baskin's alleged involvement in her millionaire second husband Don's disappearance, let's crack on.

Since Tiger King dropped, the theories around Don's alleged murder have been flying thick and fast and Florida police have announced that they are re-opening the case.

But perhaps the most jaw-dropping development is that O.J. Simpson has weighed into the debate, posting a video to his Twitter account in which he calls Don Lewis "Tiger Sashimi."

"White people! What's with you and wild animals," he says (while wearing disposable gloves). "Leave them animals alone.

"This show is crazy. But it's so crazy you keep watching."

And then, with nary a wry grin or trace of irony, O.J. adds: "One thing I will say. There's not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady's husband is tiger sashimi.

"I'm just saying."

This year really is a wild, wild ride.

