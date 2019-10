Beer, food, music and a yodeling competition? Count us in!

Amelia Park Lodge are celebrating all things Germany on Saturday October 5th. Tickets are $35 and include a full stein and pretzel on entry.

Traditional German menu plus German musicians and dancers (a long neglected genre in our not-so-humble humble opinion). With the promise of games and prizes on the day, this is shaping up to be well worth a day out.

