Residents have been evacuated from their home after it went up in flames on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to the Old Beach property just after 8 pm to find the Tivoli Road property well alight.

Old Beach home destroyed in accidental fire

Tasmania Fire Service crews worked into the late hours of the night to extinguish the flames.

Residents of the property were checked by medical crews on the scene, but managed to escape without injury.

Investigators have deemed the fire was accidental and has caused damage totalling half a million dollars.

