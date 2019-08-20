Old Dominion’s Self-Titled Album Set for October 25 Release

Following their ACM “Album of the Year” nomination, and No. 1 debut on the Billboard Country Albums chart with their Gold sophomore album HAPPY ENDINGS, acclaimed 2018 CMA and two-time ACM Group of the Year Old Dominion are set to release their self-titled third studio album on 25 October. The album is available now for pre-order HERE. Full track-listing:

OLD DOMINION TRACK-LIST:



1. Make It Sweet

(Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, Brad Tursi, and Shane McAnally)

2. Smooth Sailing

(Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, and Jesse Frasure)

3. One Man Band

(Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, and Josh Osborne)

4. Never Be Sorry

(Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne)

5. My Heart Is A Bar

(Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne)

6. Midnight Mess Around

(Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, and Andrew Dorff)

7. Do It With Me

(Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Shane McAnally)

8. Hear You Now

(Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, Brad Tursi, and Shane McAnally)

9. I’ll Roll

(Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, and James Slater)

10. American Style

(Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, and Jesse Frasure)

11. Paint the Grass Green

(Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Ross Copperman, and Josh Osborne)

12. Some People Do

(Matthew Ramsey, Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, and Thomas Rhett)

For the first time, the band will be co-producing the album, alongside longtime collaborator Shane McAnally. In conjunction with the album pre-order, Old Dominion have released album track ‘My Heart Is A Bar’. The song was written by Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, McAnally, and Josh Osborne. Listen HERE.

