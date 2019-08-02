Old Dominion’s Sophomore Album “Happy Endings” Certified Gold

Following their ACM “Album of the Year” nomination, and No. 1 debut on Billboard Country Albums, Old Dominion’s sophomore album Happy Endings is officially certified GOLD by the RIAA.

The album produced three No. 1 singles: “No Such Things As A Broken Heart” certified PLATINUM, “Written In The Sand” certified PLATINUM, and “Hotel Key” certified GOLD.



The band will follow up “Happy Endings” with their recently announced, self-titled third studio album set for release on Oct. 25.

For the first time, the band will be co-producing the album, alongside longtime collaborator Shane McAnally.

On Friday (July 26), Old Dominion released new track “Never Be Sorry” off the new album. Click HERE to listen!



The band recently named “One Man Band” as their next radio single due to popular demand of the song. With more than 47 million streams, the track is proving to be a fan favorite, creating one-of-a-kind moments during every tour stop. Click HERE to view their performance of the single on “Good Morning America.”

The single was the follow up to “Make It Sweet,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts, making it Old Dominion’s seventh No. 1 song.