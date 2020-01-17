"Old, New Country Is Back" - Orville Peck Live Review

Last night, Canadian country music star Orville Peck made his Melbourne live debut at the popular live music venue, the Corner Hotel.

Drawing in the most diverse crowd I've ever seen at a country music gig, this masked singer is more than a gimmick, he's brining back that old, country sound.

Catch up on the review:





Orville Peck's debut album, Pony is out now.

More info: www.orvillepeck.com



