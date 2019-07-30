"Old Town Road" Spends 17th Week at Number One on Billboard Hot 100

This week, on the Billboard Hot 100 dated August 3, it became official: Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is the longest-leading No. 1 single in Hot 100 history.

“This song has been a uniter not a divider. I’m giving God the glory now for allowing me the gift to be part of such a special song. It’s a unique moment in time where people from all over the world and all walks of life find they have more in common than they do different. It’s a moment we’ve all shared and I’m grateful for it,” said Cyrus.

Billy Ray ranks along Santana’s 30-year span between his first Hot 100 entry (1969’s “Jingo”) and first No. 1 with his own 27-year gap between “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Old Town Road.”

And along with daughter Miley, who topped the Hot 100 with her own “Wrecking Ball” in 2013, he joins an exclusive group of fathers and daughters who have led the Hot 100, a family tree whose branches include Frank and Nancy Sinatra.

In Australia, 'Old Town Road' held the #1 spot on the ARIA singles chart for 13 non-consecutive weeks and is currently certified 6x Platinum.



The cultural phenomenon that is ‘Old Town Road’ feat. Billy Ray Cyrus has completely taken over the internet, broken boundaries in the industry and has been the true underdog story of the year. The song first took flight on TikTok, with fans across the world posting videos dancing to the song and memes where they transform into cowboys. Propelled by many more viral moments and Lil Nas X’s charming, hilarious online presence, the song has completely raised the bar in a genre-less music environment. ‘Old Town Road’ charges on to become the biggest song of all time. AND WE LOVE IT!

