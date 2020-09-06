Ollie Wines Explains Why There Was A Drum In The Team Song

Port Adelaide star Ollie Wines joined the Sunday Rub this afternoon following Port's big win over North Melbourne last night.

The post-game antics with Hamish Hartlett playing a drum in the team song raised a few eyebrows last night, so we asked Ollie to explain what the hell was going on!

Wines said that new development coach Tyson Goldsack was the culprit responsible for bringing the drum into the rooms.

He went on to say that he was caught off guard and that the drum won't be making a regular appearance.

