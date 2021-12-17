Olympic Champion Kieran Perkins Appointed New CEO Of Sport Australia

An Olympic swimming champion has landed one of the most powerful gigs in Australian Sport, becoming the new CEO of the Australian Sporting Commission.

To pair with his outstanding Olympic legacy, Perkins enters the job following stints as an Executive of NAB and Chief Executive of the Australian Unity Bank.

He was the ASC commissioner from 2001 to 2007 after his career in the pool.

The 48-year-old OAM was thrilled to accept the position, stating it's an exciting time to reenter the governing ranks of Australian sport.

"I could not be more thrilled and honoured to be appointed to lead the ASC as Australian sport looks forward to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games," Perkins said.

"It's the most amazing opportunity to help shape participation and elite sport for Australia.

"The decade leading to 2032 is a generational opportunity to build a lasting legacy for all sport, in an environment that allows everyone involved to safely live all of the positive life experiences sport can bring."

One of Australia's most decorated swimmers, Perkins won gold at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, adding to his several World Championships and Commonwealth Games medals through the 1990's.

