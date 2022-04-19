Olympic Gold Medalist Sandy Pisani Dies Aged 63

Olympic hockey champion Sandy Pisani has died aged 63, her family revealed on Tuesday.

Pisani - who was diagnosed with cancer in December 2019 - passed away at hospital in her home city of Adelaide.

"Sandy has fought tirelessly and in true competitive spirit for more than than two years until her very last breath," the statement said.

"She loved her family and friends with great passion and heart, fiercely loyal and feisty, compassionate and kind, we will cherish all of our special memories and times shared in our hearts forever."

A life member of SA Hockey club, Pisani was inducted into the SA sporting hall of fame in 2015.

She was a member of the Hockeyroos side that won Australia's first hockey gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Pisani captained the national side in 1985 and '86, while representing the green and hold at the 1984 games in Los Angeles.

In 1996 and 200, the Hockeyroos won gold medals with Pisani as head selector and coach.

Condolences to her partner, Mike and daughter Elli for their loss.

