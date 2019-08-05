Olympic Gold-Medallist Sally Pearson Announces Her Retirement

Olympic Hurdler Sally Pearson will be hanging up her trainers – announcing her retirement less than a year from the 2020 Tokyo games.

The gold-medallist shared her decision in a statement this morning, following years of persistent injuries.

"I have prided myself on always being on the start line ready to win. I no longer believe I can achieve this," she said, explaining she’d battled a series of leg injuries recently.

"It is therefore with much regret that I have come to the conclusion that it is time to retire from this phase of my life and move on to the next."

She previously won gold in the 100m hurdles at London Olympics and took out the silver in Beijing.

