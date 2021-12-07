Omicron Alert: Sydney On Edge Following Suspected Super Spreader Boat Party

Health officials are concerned that 140 people have been exposed to the Omicron virus on a boat party in Sydney Harbour.

NSW Health announced that five people tested positive for Covid following the party on Friday, December 3.

Health authorities fear that two of the five positive cases could have the Omicron variant and have sent away for urgent genome testing.

NSW Health said in a statement that the preliminary findings reflect that at least two people are “likely to have it”.

There were at least 140 people who signed in via QR code on the boat party which has sparked fears of a super spreader event.

Health authorities are calling on anyone who attended the party to get tested and isolate until results are returned.

Family and friends sharing a household with any of the boat attendees are also being asked to get tested and isolate.

Another six cases of the Omicron variant were detected throughout NSW on Tuesday bringing the state total to 31 Omicron cases.

At least twenty of the new Omicron cases have been linked back to two schools and a rock-climbing gym.

