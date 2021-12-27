Omicron Gathers Speed With Cases Expected To Escalate

Victoria's cases escalate as the state reported 1,999 new infections on Monday and three Covid-related deaths.

There are currently 14,467 active coronavirus cases, with 368 people in hospital, while 119 of those are in ICU, with 38 on ventilators.

The health department have confirmed that 80 people in ICU were active Covid cases, while 39 are no longer considered active.

The new cases were detected from 57,818 swabs collected on Boxing Day., with people fronted by long queues and even longer wait-times at testing sites.

As of Monday morning, more than 92 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

Meantime, on Sunday, Victoria's Covid commander, Jeroen Weimar, announced that authorities were no longer delivering "full-on screening" for the Omicron variant with the strain expected to "gather pace within Victoria over the coming days".

"What we were finding up to the end of last week was around 1.7 per cent of all of our positive cases in Victoria … were turning up with an S gene target failure, which is a possible indicator of them being Omicron," Mr Weimer said.

It comes as Victoria is looking to overhaul Covid isolation, using rapid tests.

The Age are reporting that under the proposed changes people exposed to the virus would no longer have to queue for a PCR test, but instead use DIY home-testing kits to get the all-clear.

A large pre-Christmas order for the rapid antigen tests, hopes to enable asymptomatic close contacts to clear themselves from isolation as opposed to queuing for a PCR test, where people are seeing long delays.

