Omicron Revealed To Be Leading Strain As Victoria Records 7,172 Covid Cases

Victoria records another 7,172 new Covid case and three more deaths in the past 24 hours as Omicron is revealed as the state’s leading strain.

This brings the total number of active cases to 31,461.

There are currently 472 people in hospital with the virus with 52 people in intensive care and 22 people on a ventilator.

Another 42 patients are in ICU but are not considered active.

The new numbers come as the Department of Health announced the results of samples taken over Christmas which reveal Omicron is currently the dominant strain across Victoria.

The results reflect that 76 percent of the cases recorded over the festive season were found to be the Omicron variant.

Despite the latest number of recorded cases proving to be significantly lower than previous days, only 48,252 tests were returned on New Year’s Day in comparison to 63,026 on January 31.

The low testing numbers could be as a result of a lack of testing sites as extremely hot weather forced many locations to remain closed.

