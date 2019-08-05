On The Couch with Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston

two legends, one day only!

Triple M News Darling Downs

5 August 2019

This is an event NOT to be missed!  Two NRL legends together for one day only in Toowoomba.

Tickets are now available to see legendary duo - Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston live on stage.

Tickets include 3 course meal and drinks package.

 

WHEN: FRIDAY AUGUST 23

TIME:  11:30AM- 3:00PM

WHERE: RUMOURS INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTRE, 323 RUTHVEN STREET, TOOWOOMBA

 

Funds raised will benefit Triple M Darling Downs Give Me 5 for Kids Appeal.

 

