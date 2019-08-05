On The Couch with Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston

This is an event NOT to be missed! Two NRL legends together for one day only in Toowoomba.
Tickets are now available to see legendary duo - Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston live on stage.
Tickets include 3 course meal and drinks package.
WHEN: FRIDAY AUGUST 23
TIME: 11:30AM- 3:00PM
WHERE: RUMOURS INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTRE, 323 RUTHVEN STREET, TOOWOOMBA
Funds raised will benefit Triple M Darling Downs Give Me 5 for Kids Appeal.
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!