On The Couch with Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston

This is an event NOT to be missed! Two NRL legends together for one day only in Toowoomba.

Tickets are now available to see legendary duo - Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston live on stage.

Tickets include 3 course meal and drinks package.





WHEN: FRIDAY AUGUST 23

TIME: 11:30AM- 3:00PM

WHERE: RUMOURS INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTRE, 323 RUTHVEN STREET, TOOWOOMBA

Funds raised will benefit Triple M Darling Downs Give Me 5 for Kids Appeal.

