Billy's weekly quiz was in complete shambles, with not one contestant able to answer the first question!

It didn't take long for the boys to pile on Bill for the lacklustre start.

"FAT, this is a train wreck!" JB said.

"This could be the worst ever."

Soon enough, one caller managed to blitz the entire quiz, while also giving Bill a drive-by clipping!

