One Dead And Several Injured In Brisbane Apartment Fire

One person has died and nine others have been injured in an apartment fire in Brisbane’s north on Monday morning.

The fire is believed to have started at the top of the apartment building on Bonney Avenue in Clayfield at around 5AM this morning.

Fire fighters arrived at the scene a short time later where they began evacuating residents.

Despite evacuation efforts from firefighters, a 55-year-old man passed away at the scene.

Several others were rescued from the building with a number of people suffering from smoke inhalation.

At least six people have been transported to hospital for further treatment.

All residents are now believed to be accounted for.

