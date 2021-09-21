One Dead And Two Hospitalised After Horror School Bus Crash At Bunbury

A school bus crash on Tuesday morning has led to one fatality and two seriously injured.

Around 8.30 on Tuesday morning a school bus with four children on board crashed into three cyclists on Ocean Drive in Bunbury.

Inspector Steve George who was on the scene confirmed the incident.

“A bus with four school children collided with three bicycles at the corners of Upper Esplanade and ocean driver and came to a stop on the oval.”

One of the cyclists, a 63-year-old woman was killed, and a second cyclist was rushed to hospital where they are being treated with serious injuries.

The four school children escaped without harm, but the bus driver is also being treated hospital, who police believe suffered a medical episode.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.