One Dead, One Critical After Suspicious Logan House Fire

A woman is dead, and a man is in hospital with significant burns after a house fire in Logan, south of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the residence on Bidyan Boulevard in New Beith, about 2.55am on Thursday, to find the house completely engulfed in flames.

Police allege a 31-year-old woman who died in the fire broke into her ex-partner’s home and set a flammable substance alight.

Stanley Obi was transported in a critical condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with burns to 90 per cent of his body

While, his new partner, a woman aged 30, who also lives at the house, was taken to the same hospital in a serious condition.

Three children, aged 5, 3 and 2, who managed to escape the fire uninjured, were taken to the Queensland Children’s Hospital for observation.

Initial investigations into the cause of the blaze indicate the home may have been firebombed.

Police are investigating whether the fire was an act of domestic violence.

“Preliminary investigations by police suggest the fire is suspicious,” Queensland Police said.

A crime scene has been declared and investigators remain on scene.

More to come.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual abuse or family violence contact the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Counselling Service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732

