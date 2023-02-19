One Dead, Three Hospitalised After Apartment Fire In Sydney’s Inner West

A person has been found dead and three others have been hospitalised after an intense fire tore through an apartment complex in Sydney’s Inner West.

Fire and Rescue NSW received multiple calls about an explosion and fire in a block of units in Young Street, Croydon just before 6.00 am this morning.

Twelve fire trucks and more than 40 firefighters rushed to the scene and found the fire had engulfed a ground-floor apartment and was spreading to units above.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said several people were trapped on the upper levels of the complex, with firefighters deploying a ladder appliance to reach them.

“The cause and origin of this fire is being investigated,” Superintendent Dewberry said.

"[It was a] very difficult fire-fighting operation, which was brought under control quickly, stopping this fire from spreading to the other units.”

Thirty people were escorted to safety during the fire, with a resident, a firefighter and police officer hospitalised. They are all reported to be in a stable condition.

Upon containing and extinguishing the blaze, fire crews located the deceased person in the ground floor unit where they suspect the fire started.

"It is a timely reminder that fires happen across all communities, all times of the day," Dewberry said.

"Smoke alarms are important for this."

Dewberry said Fire and Rescue would work to support residents who would require alternative accommodation.

