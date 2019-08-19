One Dead, Two Badly Injured In Hunter Valley Crashes

Hunter Valley Police are investigating two serious crashes in the space of just one hour.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called out to the Golden Highway at Jerrys Plains, after a motorbike crashed into the back of a trailer, injuring the rider and his passenger at around 3:30pm on Monday.

A 50-year-old man and 55-year-old woman were both flown to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, a short time later there was another accident, which sadly claimed the life of a man at Scone.

The 66-year-old crashed his Mazda 3 into a tree on a dirt access road, off Noble Street at around 4:30pm.

He was treated by paramedics on scene, but later passed away in Scone Hospital.

