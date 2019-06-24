One For All Ages, Townsville's Getting It's First Escape Room

It's time to play an epic round of hide and seek because Townsville's getting it's first escape room!

There's not a stack of information out yet, but we know it's not too far away and that the themed rooms will have you working hard to seek your way out.

You'll have to gather a team of mates to teleport into a new world then as the clock counts down, you must use logic and teamwork to find clues, solve puzzles, and escape!

What we know so far that is that the location on Denham will have two themed rooms 'Behind Enemy Lines' and 'Pandora's Peril'.

Both of those rooms have a 60 minute limit for you to break out and they have medium-hard difficulty.

See more details on their Insta and website!