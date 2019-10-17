Triple M & Busby Marou Present: One Hot Night 2019

One Hot Night kicked off the inaugural event in December 2017 and Busby Marou are stoked to be doing it again this year with a twist.



The Local boys Busby Marou have put together a line up featuring friends and well-respected musicians alike:

Busby Marou

Alex Lloyd - Bobby Alu - The Buckleys - The Short Fall



One Hot Night is a licensed, all-ages event to be held on the magnificent Great Keppel Island at Tropical Vibes, Saturday 28 December 2019.

All tickets include return ferry transfers from Rosslyn Bay to GKI.

For all info and to secure your tickets click here.