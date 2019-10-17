One Hot Night 2019

Saturday 28 December

Article heading image for One Hot Night 2019
Triple M & Busby Marou Present: One Hot Night 2019

One Hot Night kicked off the inaugural event in December 2017 and Busby Marou are stoked to be doing it again this year with a twist.


The Local boys Busby Marou have put together a line up featuring friends and well-respected musicians alike:

Busby Marou

Alex Lloyd - Bobby Alu - The Buckleys - The Short Fall


One Hot Night is a licensed, all-ages event to be held on the magnificent Great Keppel Island at Tropical Vibes, Saturday 28 December 2019.

All tickets include return ferry transfers from Rosslyn Bay to GKI. 

For all info and to secure your tickets click here.

4 hours ago

Music
Central QLD Triple M
Local Music
Listen Live!
Music
Central QLD Triple M
Local Music
Music
Central QLD Triple M
Local Music
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs