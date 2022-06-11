One Hundred Fire Fighters Work To Contain Massive Garbage Depot Blaze

At least 20 fire trucks and 100 firefighters are fighting an out of control blaze at a rubbish tip in south Sydney.

The fire started at around 8:29AM this morning at the Rockdale garbage depot with fire fighters arriving at the scene shortly after.

By the time emergency services arrived, the rubbish depot was engulfed in flames.

There are now 25 fire trucks and 100 fire fighters still at the scene attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue NSW told the Daily Telegraph that fire fighters are using all of the resources they have available to contain the blaze.

“It’s a hard slog, because our firefighters have to wear (protective equipment) which is heavy and hot and we’ve got to use machinery,” they said.

Emergency services issued an alert urging locals in the area to avoid Bay Street, President Avenue and West Botany Street and to stay inside, ensure all windows are closed and air conditioners are turned off.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire with preliminary investigations showing the fire is likely to have started at the front of the garbage depot.

The fire is likely to continue burning for a number of hours.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.