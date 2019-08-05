One Hundred Locals Leaving the Comforts of Home Behind

The “Homeless For A Week” campaign kicks off tonight in a bid to raise money for the Basement Soup Kitchen.

One hundred and fifty locals will be ditching the creature comforts of home and the warmth of their beds for the cold winter streets tonight sleeping rough to become aware of just what so many locals go through every night.

Already, a record amount of over $62,000 has been raised.

Co-ordinator Nat Spary says tonight’s sleeping tough is taken on to understand a little bit about those on the streets:

Triple M's Lee Faulkner will broadcasting from the Base Services annual Homeless Persons Week Breakfast tomorrow morning and Jade Toomey will be there also LIVE with Triple News.

