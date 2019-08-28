One Less Set Of Traffic Lights On Newcastle Road

Motorists on busy Newcastle Road are about to have one less set of traffic lights to deal with.

Work will start soon on a 34-metre shared path bridge at Jesmond Park, replacing the existing signalised pedestrian crossing.

Daracon has been awarded the contract for the project.

“This is an important part of the final stage of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass and has been fast-tracked to allow for the bridge to be installed before major work starts on the bypass," said Transport for NSW Hunter Director Anna Zycki.

“The new bridge will allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross busy Newcastle Road without impeding the flow of traffic.”

Work will also be carried out to upgrade and widen Coles Street to provide safe access for cyclists and pedestrians to the existing cycleway and a shared path to the University of Newcastle.

The fifth section of the Inner City Bypass will link Jesmond and Rankin Park, allowing motorists to avoid 11 sets of traffic lights and reduce travel times by up to 80 per cent during the morning and afternoon peaks.