One life lost and five hospitalised after horror crash at Julago

A woman has lost her life after a car accident on the Bruce Highway at Julago on Sunday.

Initial investigations suggest a Landcruiser hit a Corolla which then collided with a Mazda 3.

The driver of the Mazda, a 47-year-old Ayr woman died at the scene, and five other people were rushed to hospital.

A 30-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy remain in hospital in a critical condition.

Burdekin Member Dale Last said it’s a reminder for all drivers to be careful on the roads, and that road upgrades are needed on the north of the highway.

“Take care on the roads, obey the road rules, and look out for each other. That section of highway south of Townsville claimed yet another life certainly something that I have highlighted in my meetings with transport and main roads.”

The driver of the land cruiser, a 22-year-old Ayr man has been charged and will face court on December 7.

