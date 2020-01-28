One local businessman wants to tell the world we're open- and help our firefighters.

Stuart Carr has a dream...

To pack a 737 at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane of firefighters who've spent the last 4 months fighting bushfires and bring them to Far North Queensland.

The local businessman wants to give them a holiday, and a break they deserve and show the world we're open- that we're not on fire.

Abbey from the Newsroom caught up with Stuart about what he needs from us and how we can all help pull this off.

Think you can help.. click HERE to find out more.