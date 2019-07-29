“One million dollars? You are joking! I’ve got to sit down!”: Lockyer Valley Couple Flabbergasted Over New Millionaire Status

A Lockyer Valley couple have taken some convincing before finally believing they won $1 million in the weekend’s Saturday Gold Lotto draw.



The retired Queenslanders held one of the eight division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3967 on Saturday 27 July 2019, with each entry taking home a division one prize of $1 million.



A Golden Casket official had the pleasure of breaking the news to the pair this morning, who had no idea they’d started the week as millionaires.



“You are kidding me!” the husband laughed. Are you kidding me?

Oh my goodness! How much are you saying we’ve won?”



It didn’t take long for the husband and wife to list off plenty of ways they’d be enjoying their prize.



“I’ve got no idea what I’ll do with a spare million dollars,” he said initially.



“We will probably pay our mortgage off and buy a new car.



“We will be able to help the kids out and my wife has always joked that if she’d win the lottery she’d hire a chef for a few months so she doesn’t have to cook!



“I’ve been wanting a caravan for quite some time as well so maybe we will be able to buy that too!”



The thrilled couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their winning entry at newsXpress Laidley, 122 Patrick Street, Laidley.



NewsXpress Laidley co-owner Rebecca McGrath said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the outlet had sold a division one winning entry.



“I was completely shocked but so incredibly excited. I can’t possibly imagine how excited the customer must be feeling,” she said.



“The last time our store sold a division one winning entry was in 2016 but this is the first for us as owners of the store.



“We are overjoyed and delighted to be a part of this life-changing experience for one of our lucky local customers!”

