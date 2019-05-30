One New Band, Two New Books, Two New Albums And Two Tours- Jimmy Barnes Is Working His Ass Off This Year

Ahead of taking over Triple M this Friday, 31st May Jimmy Barnes joined Triple M Adelaide today ahead of the release of his brand new album, My Criminal Record out tomorrow.

Chatting to Roo & Ditts, Jimmy revealed not only does he have the follow up to the award winning books, Working Class Boy and Working Class Man is half way done, he's got a children's book in works, his solo album out tomorrow, a new album with Cold Chisel, his solo tour - Shutting Down Your Town with tickets on-sale tomorrow and he's started a new band with The Living End's Chris Cheney and Stray Cats Slim Jim Phantom.

If that isn't enough he manages to be an awesome Dad to his children and a great grandfather to their tin-lids.

Talk about making the rest of us look bad!

He may not be working class, but he's surely working.

Catch up on the full interview:



Shutting Down Your Town national tour goes on-sale tomorrow, more info here

My Criminal Record is in-stores Friday 31 May, available pre-order www.jimmybarnes.com

You can meet Jimmy and get your copy of his new album signed at the in-store in Elizabeth, SA more info here

Triple M takes over Triple M this Friday 31 May, playing tracks from his new album My Criminal Record.

