One New Band, Two New Books, Two New Albums And Two Tours- Jimmy Barnes Is Working His Ass Off This Year

Making the rest of us look bad

Cassie Walker

30 May 2019

Cassie Walker

Article heading image for One New Band, Two New Books, Two New Albums And Two Tours- Jimmy Barnes Is Working His Ass Off This Year

Image: Jimmy Barnes, supplied

Ahead of taking over Triple M this Friday, 31st May Jimmy Barnes joined Triple M Adelaide today ahead of the release of his brand new album, My Criminal Record out tomorrow.

Chatting to Roo & Ditts, Jimmy revealed not only does he have the follow up to the award winning books, Working Class Boy and Working Class Man is half way done, he's got a children's book in works, his solo album out tomorrow, a new album with Cold Chisel, his solo tour - Shutting Down Your Town with tickets on-sale tomorrow and he's started a new band with The Living End's Chris Cheney and Stray Cats Slim Jim Phantom.

If that isn't enough he manages to be an awesome Dad to his children and a great grandfather to their tin-lids.

Talk about making the rest of us look bad!

He may not be working class, but he's surely working.

Catch up on the full interview:

Shutting Down Your Town national tour goes on-sale tomorrow, more info here

My Criminal Record is in-stores Friday 31 May, available pre-order www.jimmybarnes.com

You can meet Jimmy and get your copy of his new album signed at the in-store in Elizabeth, SA more info here 

Triple M takes over Triple M this Friday 31 May, playing tracks from his new album My Criminal Record.
Listen on the Triple M App. Download on iTunes or Google Play

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs