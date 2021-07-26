One NRL Club Is Set To Throw $1 Million At Joey Manu To Lure Him Away From The Roosters

The Sydney Roosters face an uphill battle to keep star centre Joey Manu at the club.

Triple M's Brent Read has revealed, one NRL club is willing to throw a $1million per season contract at the two-time Premiership winner to lure him away from the Bondi-based club.

Ready also shared an update on the immediate futures of Moses Mbye, Anthony Milford and Aaron Woods who could all move clubs before the August 2 deadline; hear the full chat below.