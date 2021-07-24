One NRL Club Joins Race To Sign Dale Finucane As Knights Drop Out But Set To Make Two Key Re-Signings

- NRL NewsOne NRL Club Joins Race To Sign Dale Finucane As Knights Drop Out But Set To Make Two Key Re-Signings
READY'S MAIL
Triple M's Brent Read has revealed the Newcastle Knights NRL have fallen out of the race to sign Dale Finucane.
Yet, an eleventh hour bid from another club keeps six clubs in the race for Finucane's signature but still no decision has been made.
Ready also shared an update on the immediate future of Xavier Coates who is looking for an early move to the Storm; hear the full chat below.