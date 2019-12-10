One NRL Side Are Willing To Make Kalyn Ponga The Highest Paid Player In The Game

Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga is free to negotiate with rival NRL clubs from November 1, 2020, coming off-contract at the end of the 2021.

Ponga, does have an option in his favour for 2022, but reports during the year suggested the superstar fullback wants an upgraded contract before his current deal ends.

And apparently one NRL club are willing to swoop in and make the 21-year-old the highest paid player in the game.

It was also revealed Jai Arrow is all but signed at the Rabbitohs