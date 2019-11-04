One Person Critical Following A Crash Involving A Stolen Car At Helensvale

A patient is fighting for life following a crash at Helensvale this morning.

Paramedics checked two people over at the scene, after a car and 4WD collided on Monterey Keys Dr just before 6:00am.



One patient was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, while a second declined transport.

One of the vehicles also smashed into an electricity box on the side of the road during the incident, causing around 50 nearby properties to lose power.

The road was shut in both directions after the collision so crews could fix the issue and clear the scene.

One of the vehicles is suspected of being stolen.

Police are investigating.