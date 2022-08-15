One Person Dies In Two-Car Collision In Lockyer Valley

One person has died and four others have been injured in a collision on Warrego Highway near Brisbane overnight.

The two-car collision unfolded at around 10:40PM on Sunday evening in Lockyer Valley.

A green Toyota Avalon and a red Mitsubishi Lancer crashed into each other whilst heading west on Warrego Highway.

Two off-duty doctors attempted to treat the occupants of the Mitsubishi prior to paramedics arriving.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital for further treatment while the passenger passed away at the scene of the crash.

Paramedics also treated the occupants of the Toyota including two women in their 30s and a man in his 20s.

All three are believed to have been in serious condition.

An investigation into the collision has been launched by the Forensic Crash Unit.

Investigators are urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to contact police.

