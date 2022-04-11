One Teen Dead, Another Hospitalised After Stabbing Brawl At Sydney’s Royal Easter Show

One teenager is dead, one is hospitalised, and another is in custody after a horrific stabbing attack at the Royal Easter Show.

Emergency services were called to a violent brawl which had broken out near the carnival ride section on Monday about 8pm to find two youths wounded.

Tragically a 17-year-old boy who suffered traumatic stab wounds in the chest and abdomen, went into cardiac arrest and died, while a 16-year-old boy, remains in a stable condition at Westmead Hospital where he is being treated for a stab wound to his leg.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy, arrested at the stadium remains in custody, while police investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal event.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Mark Whittaker said despite the efforts of paramedics, the young man died on the way to hospital.

"When paramedics arrived, one of the patients was in cardiac arrest after having suffered a traumatic chest wound," he said.

"Paramedics performed CPR and a number of other critical interventions at the scene before loading the patient for transport to Westmead Hospital, unfortunately despite best efforts he couldn't be resuscitated." - Insp Whittaker

The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) said in a statement that they were "shocked and saddened" by the tragic event.

"Our sympathies are extended to the family and loved ones of the deceased person," the statement said.

"The RAS does not tolerate or condone any violence or anti-social behaviour and we join with NSW Police and the wider community in condemning this appalling behaviour and unnecessary loss of life."

Sections of the Royal Easter Show will remain closed to the public today as authorities continue their investigation.

