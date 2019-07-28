One Week Until TRC Commence One-Hour Parking in CBD

There's just one week until Toowoomba Regional Council One Hour CBD Parking kicks in.

While there has been a lot of positive feedback from locals not everyone is happy with the introduction with local businesses starting a petition against the plan in a last ditch effort to stop the Ruthven Street trial from going ahead.

One local hair and beauty salon owner says the move will impact businesses that have clientele requiring longer appointments.

More than 330 locals have already signed their name to the petition. If you want to make your voice heard sign up.

Council will trial the new parking changes from August 5.

