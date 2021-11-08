One Woman Dead And Four Critical In Hinterland Head-On Collision

A horror crash at Cedar Creek on Monday night has left one woman dead and four others injured.

Tragically, two four-wheel drives, travelling in opposite directions, collided on Plunkett Road about 6.20pm.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Gold Coast Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

A 47-year-old Yatala woman who was driving the silver 4-Wheel sadly dead at the scene, while three passengers, a 46-year-old man, and two teenage girls, one 17 and the other 15-years-old were taken in serious conditions to Gold Coast University Hospital, Princess Alexandra Hospital and Queensland Children’s Hospital.

The driver in the second 4-Wheel Drive, a 44-year-old Yarrabilba man, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

An investigation is underway with the Forensic Crash Unit.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or have dash-cam footage is urged to contact police.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr