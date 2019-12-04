OneFortyOne’s annual Christmas tree giveaway

The team at OneFortyOne are once again getting into the spirit of Christmas and giving away Christmas trees this December.

For the fourth year in a row, OneFortyOne will have pine trees fresh from the forest available at its depots in Mt Gambier, Nangwarry, Mt Burr and Glencoe for the general public on Thursday 12th and Friday 13th December.

OneFortyOne’s Estate Manager Andrew Matheson said, “We think there’s nothing quite like the smell of pine-fresh Christmas trees in December and we want to help spread some festive cheer. We’ve given away over 500 trees now, and each year our team is touched by people sharing their Christmas stories.” If you are planning on snagging a tree in the give-away, please remember you will need to make sure you can safely and legally secure your load on the way home.

Trees are available from 8am on the 12th on a first-come, first-served basis, at the depots below.

Depot Locations:

152 Jubilee Highway East,

Mount Gambier Riddoch Highway,

Nangwarry Mount Burr Road,

Mount Burr Mile Hill Road, Glencoe