Online Auction Ready To Launch

A part of the Goldfields for over 33 years is back this weekend. Many a local remembers the radio auction held previously on 6KG. Nowadays the Auction still exists albeit online. The Rotary Club of Boulder Online Auction showcases local businesses, their generosity and goods all for local beneficiaries.

This year the Auction runs over 3 days starting from 5:30am on Friday with Glenney on Triple M.

The live online bidding commences from 10am Friday Aug 2 and closes at 4pm Sunday August 4.

In 2019 there will also be the opportunity to view the items being bid for at the Kalgoorlie Country Club on Egan Street between 10am and 4pm Friday Saturday and Sunday of the Auction.

On top of this the Murphy Boyden Real Estate Launch Party is Friday August 2 from 7pm at the Tower Hotel. This includes a live auction and lots up for grabs as well.

There is plenty for the kids and family too. Sunday there will be a Community Carnival in 2019 at the Kalgoorlie Country Club as well.

This will feature entertainment, live music, face painting, fun and games plus the Kalgoorlie Miner - Miner Mouse Colouring Competition.

All details at the Boulder Rotary Auction Site