Online Safety Regulator Putting An End To Misogynistic Abuse

Australia's online safeguard regulator is on a mission to help end the use of online abuse of women.

eSafety will join forces with global companies to ensure a holistic effort of diminishing the misogynists attacks on social media.

Initiated by the US White House Gender Policy Council, the efforts will help eliminate the 'trolls' on social media and apply important teachings.

Company commissioner, Julie Inman Grant explained how Australia will play its part in the mission named the Global Global Partnership to End Online Harassment and Abuse

"eSafety is honoured to be part of this global effort and looks forward to collaborating on our shared commitment to eliminating online gender-based violence," Grant said.

"We know online abuse is a significant issue for Australian women.

"Misogynistic online abuse of women is often violent and sexualised, designed to silence women and stop them from advocating on important issues or promoting their businesses or work."

The partnership aims to teach users the impact and costs of gender-based discrimination online.

"It will also aim to strengthen prevention of and responses to gender-based online harassment and abuse, with a focus on the intersection of gender, race, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity," Grant explained.

"Women are over-represented in reports to eSafety about image-based and adult cyber abuse, which have increased significantly during the pandemic, and reflect broader gender inequalities in society."

"Important eSafety research released earlier this month found that one in three working women were abused online, which led to many stepping away from digital platforms and taking a backward step in their careers."

