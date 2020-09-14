Only Four Teams Can Realistically Win The 2020 NRL Premiership According To MG
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
The top eight is set for 2020 despite two weeks of the regular season remaining.
Out of those eight sides only four clubs have a realistic chance of winning the 2020 NRL Premiership.
And according to MG the Parramatta Eels are not part of the four sides.
