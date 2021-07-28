Only Halfway Through The Year And Already 20 Lives Lost On Tasmania's Roads

With more wild weather on the way and police are warning drivers to take extra care on the roads.

Police have already reported 20 lives being lost on the roads, just from January to July 2021.





In comparison, only 20 lives were lost on Tasmanian roads in the whole of 2020.

Officers are now ramping up patrols to raise awareness of road safety.

Commander Stuart Wilkinson said the operation is an important step in their plan to reduce fatalities.

“These days are really important for the public to see us out and about, and they're also important for all of our police members to share the responsibility of road safety”, he said.

Wilkinson confirmed wet weather changes how the emergency services run their operations.

“We obviously conduct our activity differently when our roads are wet that increases risk to our members, but obviously we have ways to mitigate that. These are good day for us to get out, cause its more dangerous for people when the roads are wet”, he said.

A study showed 22% of vehicle crashes are weather related. A reminder to all to drive safely during this cold winter.

Join journalist Natarsha Belling for the key headlines and analysis on the most important stories of the day on Your Morning Agenda. Available on Listnr.