Ooh, A Self-Burn: Aussie Bloke Tries To Tattle To The Police, Dobs Himself In In The Process

Anyone raised on the adage that "dibber dobbers wear nappies" will enjoy the tale of a man who tried to be a smartass and instead outed himself to the cops.

The Twitter user had posted a shot of a truck stretched across three lanes of traffic, tagging in Victoria Police to ask if "this sort of driving" was legal on Victorian roads.

Someone obviously missed the lesson on those in glasshouses not throwing stones.

"Yes, it is illegal to use your mobile phone, including taking photos, while driving and stopped at a red light," the cops responded.

Continuing to dig, the bloke asked "Who said the picture was taken by the driver?" before suggesting that "a passenger could have long hands and use an old fashioned camera".

Sure, Jan.

Luckily for the young man, the only repercussion to his tattling seems to be the 15-seconds of fame arising from his now-viral tweet.

