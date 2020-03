Open For Business

If there was ever a time that we really needed to embrace our community spirit it's now! With new restrictions around COVID-19 coming out everyday, many local businesses have had to change the way they operate to stay afloat. Here's a list of local cafes, restaurants and pubs staying open with takeaway and delivery options!

Restaurants:

Active Diner – Medowie

Open Mon - Sat

Takeaway and delivery at night

Al-Ol Thai Restaurant – Hunter Street

Open Mon-Fri 11:30am-2pm & 5pm-9pm and Saturday 5pm-9pm

Takeaway and home delivery

Antojitos – Newcastle

Open 11am-9pm Mon – Sat

Takeaway

Coal River and Co – Newcastle

Open from 5:30pm Mon-Sun

Takeaway and delivery

DiRoma Pizza – Merewether

Open 5pm-8:30pm

Takeaway and delivery

Don Beppino’s – Merewether

Open Mon – Fri 5pm-9pm, Fri-Sat 2pm-9:30pm

Takeaway

Grain Store - Newcastle East

Open Tue - Sun

Takeaway

Grilled – The Junction

Normal opening hours

Order online, over the phone or in store for Takeaway

Habesha Ethiopian - The Junction

Normal opening hours

Takeaway and delivery

Harry’s Schnitzels – Marketown, Jesmond & The Junction

Jesmond & Marketown: 11am-8pm

Junction: 10am-4:30pm

Takeaway

Heatherbrae Pies – Heatherbrae

Open everyday 6am-10pm

Drive-Thru or takeaway

Lakeside Takeaway - Raymond Terrace

Offering delivery

Le Dynasty Vietnamese – Cooks Hill

Open 4pm – 8pm

Takeaway and 20% off total bill

Lonestar Rib House and Brews – Glendale

Takeaway and delivery

Masa Madre Pizza – Wickham

Open 5pm-9pm

Takeaway

Mayfield West Kebabs & Charcoal Chicken – Mayfield

Open Mon-Fri 10am-8pm & Sat 10am-3pm

Takeaway

Meet – Newcastle

Open Wed-Sun 5:30pm-9pm

Takeaway – staff will deliver your food to your car window

Mr Schnitzel – Warners Bay

Open 8am-1:50pm

Takeaway

Muchos Mexican – The Junction

Open 5:30pm – 9pm

Takeaway

Napoli Centrale Pizza Bar – Newcastle

Open Mon-Thu 5pm-9pm/10pm & Sat-Sun 11am-10pm

Takeaway and delivery

Newcastle Yacht Club (Nor East Bistro) – Whickham

Takeaway

Newy Burger Co – Newcastle

Takeaway and delivery - offering reduced delivery fees

Paymasters - Newcastle

Wed - Sun

Takeaway and local delivery

Peacock Palace Chinese Restaurant – Warners Bay

Open Mon-Sun 5pm-9pm

Takeaway

Rascal – Newcastle

Open Mon-Sun 11am-9pm

Takeaway

Surtaj Indian Restaurant – Newcastle

Open Mon-Fri 12pm - 2pm & Mon – Sat 5:30pm-9:30pm

The Junction Chinese Takeaway – The Junction

Open 11:30am-2pm (pick up only) & 4:30pm-9:30pm (pick up and delivery)

Tommy’s Asian Takeaway – Glendale

Open for lunch and dinner

Takeaway

Cafes:

Akuna Café – Merewether

Open Mon-Fri 6:30am-3pm & Sat-Sun 7am-3pm

Takeaway and delivery

Burwood Bench – Newcastle

Open Mon-Sat

Takeaway

Caleo – Warners Bay

Open 6:15am-3pm

Takeaway and delivery

Clock Tower Café – Hamilton

Open 7:30am – 3:30pm

Takeaway and deliveries

Euro Patisserie – New Lambton

Open 7am-4pm Mon-Sat & 8am-2pm Sunday

Takeaway and home deliveries to the local area

Michelle’s on Victoria – Mayfield

Open 6:30am – 5pm weekdays & 7am-2pm Saturday

Takeaway

Miss Lilly's Lollies - Morpeth

Open 7 days 10am - 4pm

Takeaway

My Bay Espresso - Salamander Bay

Mon - Fri 8:30am - 1:30pm

Takeaway

Pegs Cafe Whitebridge

Takeaway and delivery

Raw Energy Café – Honeysuckle

Open til 6pm

Takeaway and delivery Available to limited areas



Rise N Shine – Cameron Park

Open Mon – Fri Mornings

Takeaway

Southern Smoke Café & Catering - Toronto

Open Mon – Fri 8am-2pm

Takeaway

Steel River Takeaway – Mayfield West

Open 6:30am-2:30pm

Takeaway

The Cunning Culinarian - Maitland

Open everyday from 8:30am

Takeaway

The George Espresso Bar - Georgetown

Open 6am-12pm everyday

Takeaway

The Little French Café - Broadmeadow

Open Mon – Fri 7am – 3pm

Takeaway

Three Bears Kitchen – Newcastle

Open Mon-Fri 7am-3pm & Sat-Sun 8am-3pm

Takeaway and delivery

Welsh Blacks - Cooks Hill

Open everyday

Takeaway

Pubs:

Beauford Hotel – Mayfield

Open everyday

Takeaway

Beresfield Tavern – Beresfield

Open 11:30am-2pm & 5:30pm-8pm

Takeaway

Club Charlestown – Charlestown

Open 11-3pm & 4pm-7pm every day

Takeaway

Hotel Wangi - Wangi

Open 5pm-8pm

Takeaway food and bottle shop

Lakeside Village Tavern - Raymond Terrace

Open everyday

Takeaway

Maryland Tavern

Open everyday

Takeaway

The Pourhouse – Maitland

Open Wed – Sun

Takeaway

The Rutherford Hotel

Open everyday

Takeaway and delivery

The Victoria Hotel – Hinton

Open Tue – Sun 5pm – 8pm

Takeaway

The Windsor Castle Hotel – East Maitland

Open everyday

Takeaway

If you know of other local cafes, restaurants or bars open at this time, send us a Facebook message to let us know!